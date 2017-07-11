Gabriel Barbosa assures he feels “more mature”, so expects to have a better season with Inter this time around.
The Brazilian striker, commonly known as Gabigol, arrived from Santos for a fee of €30m last summer, and failed to make a single Serie A start.
It has been rumoured that he’ll be loaned out for the coming campaign, but the 20-year-old feels he can have a greater impact this season.
“It’s great to be back working with the group, and to see all the Inter staff again,” Gabigol told Globoesporte.
“I want this to be a good season for me in Europe. I feel more mature and ready to play my football.
“I was even training during the holidays, so I’ll be in top condition sooner.”