Donadoni renews with Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Bologna have officially confirmed that Coach Roberto Donadoni has extended his contract until 2019.

The former midfielder’s deal was due to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, but the Rossoblu have decided to give him a longer deal.

“Bologna FC 1909 can confirm that Roberto Donadoni and his staff have extended their contracts until June 30th 2019,” a statement announced.

Donadoni has spent the past two seasons at Dall’Ara, finishing 15th last term and 14th in 2015-16.