Juventus meeting for Costa

By Football Italia staff

A meeting between Juventus and Bayern Munich over Douglas Costa is believed to be underway in Germany.

It was reported last night that a deal had been found between the two for what is expected to be a €6m loan with a €40m obligation to buy.

Bianconeri general manager Giuseppe Marotta flew out to Bavaria this morning, along with intermediary Giovanni Branchini.

Now Sky is reporting that a meeting is underway between the pair and Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Rummenigge confirmed yesterday that Costa wants to leave, and admitted talks are underway with Juve.

“I can confirm we're in concrete talks with Juventus. I'd call the talks positive and very serious, but I can't say it's in effect.

“There's a certain sum, and when we reach this sum we're ready to finalise.”

It’s expected the deal will be formalised today, with the player taking his medical in Turin tomorrow.

The Bundesliga club have confirmed the signing of James Rodriguez on a two-year loan from Real Madrid, assuring they have Costa's replacement.