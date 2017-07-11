Astori: ‘Aiming for World Cup’

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina defender Davide Astori confirms his objective is to be called-up to the Italy squad for next summer’s World Cup.

The centre-back is expected to be the new Viola captain after Gonzalo Rodriguez’ departure, and he spoke in a Press conference this morning.

“I don’t think the decision on the new captain is up to me,” Astori told the assembled reporters.

“I think there are three or four players with the right personality. It’s an announcement for the club to make, not me.

“The captain is always a reference point for the club and his teammates, in a dressing room there are always four or five players who could be captain and I already feel like one of them.

“To feel the armband on my arm changes a lot, and it’s something that I’d like.

“I’ve had two beautiful seasons with the Viola shirt, it’s a team I love and one that can help me reach my objective, which is the coming World Cup.”

Fiorentina have already lost Gonzalo Rodriguez and Borja Valero, while Federico Bernardeschi is also expected to leave…

“All the situations are different. Gonzalo couldn’t agree a financial deal, Borja was a willing move from both sides while I think others players have the ambition which everyone does to play in the Champions League or Europa League.

“With Borja and Gonzalo we’ve lost to important reference points but I’m not worried about it. I only care about who is here, and the club is moving to replace them in the best way.

“As for Bernardeschi, Federico has Fiorentina in his heart and it was very difficult for him to say no [to a new contract].

“He’s very ambitious though and he wants to reach the top in a short time. He’s very sensible and he’s given everything for this shirt.”