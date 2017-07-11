Donnarumma brothers to meet Milan

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi and Antonio Donnarumma are expected at Casa Milan to sign their respective Milan contracts.

Gigio initially rejected a new deal with the Rossoneri, but has reconsidered in recent weeks after further negotiations.

Part of the deal which will see him extend is that his brother, Antonio, who is also a goalkeeper be signed from Asteras Tripolis.

Antonio took his medical this morning, while his younger brother met with agent Mino Raiola in a local hotel.

Now MilanNews is reporting that both Donnarumma brothers are expected at Casa Milan this afternoon to officially sign their contracts with the Diavolo.