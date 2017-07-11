Mirabelli: ‘Donnarumma brothers will sign’

By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli confirms “we hope Gigio Donnarumma and his brother will sign in a few minutes”.

The two Donnarumma brothers are expected at Casa Milan imminently, as Gianluigi is set to renew with the Rossoneri while his older brother is signing from Asteras Tripolis.

“We hope that Gigio and his brother will sign in a few minutes,” Mirabelli confirmed to Premium Sport outside the club’s HQ.

The younger Donnarumma is expected to sign until 2021 with a €70m release clause.