Napoli release 2017-18 kit

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have unveiled their new first choice kit for the 2017-18 season, which fans will be glad to know has rather more ‘give’ than previous versions.

The skin-tight shirts have been loosened somewhat this year, but still with the ‘stop stopping’ anti-tug technology on the field.

There are different shades of blue on the collar and down the sides.

Images via sscnapoli.it