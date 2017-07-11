NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Dani Alves arrives for PSG
By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus full-back Dani Alves appears to have already arrived for a Paris Saint-Germain transfer, snubbing Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Brazilian is a free agent after terminating his Juve contract a year early by mutual consent.

He had been expected to reunite with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

There was also interest from Chelsea, who instead appear to be on the verge of completing a £31m move for ex-Juventus target Danilo of Real Madrid.

According to multiple reports in France, Dani Alves is already in Paris for his medical and could be announced within 24-48 hours.

He has agreed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

