Official: Donnarumma signs Milan deal

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma has officially signed a four-year contract renewal with Milan, including the arrival of his brother.

It runs to June 2021 and is reported to be worth €6m per year net.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper had originally turned down a new deal, which would’ve made him a free agent in June 2018.

When the club resumed negotiations after the European Under-21 Championship, they found a breakthrough and worked out a new deal.

It’s believed this includes release clauses, one of around €70-100m and another of circa €50m if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

As part of the deal, Milan signed Antonio Donnarumma, also a goalkeeper and his older brother, who underwent a medical today.

It’s a return for 27-year-old Antonio Donnarumma, who was already in the Rossoneri youth academy and is the reason Gigio supports the San Siro side.

Antonio never played for the senior Milan squad, going out on loan to Piacenza and Gubbio before he was sold to Genoa in 2012.

He has also played for Bari and last season Asteras Tripoli.

Antonio Donnarumma’s contract is worth €1m per year.

Agent Mino Raiola had been eager to push Donnarumma towards Real Madrid, Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain.