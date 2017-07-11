Juventus cancel Mexico friendlies

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have cancelled their planned friendlies in Mexico against Monterrey and Tigres on July 18 and 19 respectively.

The Bianconeri had originally announced their participation in the SuperCopa Tecate 2017 several weeks ago.

However, a change in schedule meant the Turin giants could no longer take part.

“Juventus extends its apologies to Tecate, supporters and both Monterrey and Tigres, to whom it wishes successful seasons and whom it hopes to meet in the future,” read a statement.

“At the same time, Juventus thanks Tecate – a regional partner of strategic importance for the development of the Bianconeri brand in Mexico – for the opportunity provided by this event and will work towards future initiatives, already under consideration, dedicated to Juve fans in Mexico.”