Vanoli to join Conte's Chelsea

By Football Italia staff

Azzurri assistant manager Paolo Vanoli has reportedly left the Italy staff in order to join Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Giampiero Ventura’s assistant manager is destined to walk away a year early from his current contract.

He had been Coach of the Italy Under-18 side from 2013-15 and then in charge of the Under-19 team in 2015-16.

Vanoli was also a prime contender to replace Gigi Di Biagio as CT of the Italy Under-21 squad.

Instead, he seems to be joining Conte’s staff at Premier League champions Chelsea.

He turns 45 next month and this will be his second British experience after playing for Rangers from the summer of 2003 to January 2005.

As a player his most famous spells were at Parma and Fiorentina.