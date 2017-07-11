Perotti opens Roma account

By Football Italia staff

Roma won their first friendly of the season 8-0 against a local side with Diego Perotti’s penalty breaking the deadlock.

Eusebio Di Francesco set his team out in a 4-3-3 formation, though Rick Karsdorp and Alessandro Florenzi were still unavailable, Lorenzo Pellegrini is on vacation after the European Under-21 Championship.

Perotti scored the last goal of the 2016-17 season and the first of the current campaign, converting a spot-kick.

Leandro Castan, returning from his loan spell at Torino, was at full stretch for the second, then Perotti and Bruno Peres combined to create a goal for youngster Riccardo Cappa.

Perotti had another assist for Marco Tumminello, then Matteo Ricci tapped in and Perotti completed his brace with a lob.

Tumminello also got his second of the game, nodding in a Perotti corner.

The squad was revolutionised in the second half with just one more goal coming from youth team player Stefano Ciavattini.

New buy Maxime Gonalons was given his debut in a Roma jersey.

Roma (first half): Alisson; Peres, Castan, Jesus, Luca Pellegrini; Gonalons, Ricci, Gerson; Cappa, Tumminello, Perotti

Roma (second half): Lobont; De Santis, Gyomber, Nani, Seck; Ciavattini, Vainqueur, Marcucci; Gerson (Keba 60), Sadiq, Valeau