Douglas Costa done deal

By Football Italia staff

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus and Bayern Munich have already signed the contracts ahead of Douglas Costa’s medical tomorrow.

The player is due to fly in this evening and be up bright and early for a battery of tests at the J Medical centre in Turin.

It’s reported to be a two-year loan for €6m with option to buy for another €40m that becomes an obligation after certain criteria are met.

This is likely to be represented by the number of appearances he makes for the club.

The Brazilian will then sign a contract to June 2021.