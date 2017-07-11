NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Gonalons: 'I want to win with Roma'
By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons enjoyed his Roma friendly debut and wants to “have a great season and to win with Roma.”

The former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder played in the first half of their 8-0 friendly win over local side ACD Pinzolo Valrendena today.

“It went well, I had good sensations and we’ve worked well since the start of pre-season training,” Gonalons told Roma TV.

“The Coach insists on forward passes and always going towards the goal, so we’ll continue working on these concepts.

“It’s true that the legs feel a bit heavy, but that’s normal at this stage. The important thing is to be ready for the start of the season. It’s tough, but that is part of the job.

“I really want to settle in, have a great season and to win with Roma.”

