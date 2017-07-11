Inter ask after Pastore

By Football Italia staff

Inter asked Paris Saint-Germain for the availability of Javier Pastore, but were put off by the €40m price-tag, claims the Corriere dello Sport.

Now 28, the Argentina international has been in France since the €42m move from Palermo in 2011.

It was current Suning Group director Walter Sabatini who brought Pastore to Sicily in 2009 and is therefore interested in a reunion at San Siro.

However, PSG want €40m for the creative midfielder and he currently earns over €5m per year on a contract to June 2019.

Last season was disappointing for Pastore, who scored just three goals with nine assists in 23 competitive games.