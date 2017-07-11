EDF: 'Roma need right-winger'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco warns Roma need “a left-footed player to attack down the right,” but criticised Bruno Peres’ positioning.

The Giallorossi had their first run-out today, beating local side Pinzolo 8-0.

“I am satisfied with the first half. Seeing Diego Perotti moving behind the striker and coming to get the ball between the lines proved just how difficult he can be,” said the Coach in a Press conference.

“In the second half I had too many defenders out of position, but I had to give everyone 45 minutes and that meant adapting.”

Di Francesco was asked whether one or indeed any out of Gerson, Leandro Castan and William Vainqueur would remain.

“It’s premature, the training camp in USA will help make our decisions. It’s not fair to talk about this now. I wanted to see Marco Tumminello up close, he is interesting and has a lot of potential.

“In order to remain tight and aggressive, we need to work with the ball in defence. I liked the mentality of the side and wanted to see what we’d worked on in training.”

The tactician was seen giving regular advice to Bruno Peres during both this match and the training sessions.

“I have to redirect Bruno Peres because he needs to be making different movements. I can see he’s eager to work and he’s trying to improve defensively.

“Maxime Gonalons needs to be at the centre of the play, supporting both the defenders and forwards. He tried to make forward passes today and I am happy.”

The squad is not yet complete and Di Francesco has precise ideas on what Roma need.

“We have to get a player we need regularly and in the area where we are lacking, which is attacking down the right. We don’t have any first choice left-footed players there for Serie A. That is certainly the zone where we need the most work.”

The Giallorossi sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool, but are yet to find a suitable replacement.