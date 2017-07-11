Abate requires protective glasses

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Ignazio Abate has taken a leaf out of Edgar Davids’ book with new glasses to deal with his eye condition.

The defender was struck in the left eye by the football during the game against Sassuolo on February 26.

He continued to struggle with his sight and pain, then after specialist tests in Miami in March was told he’d have to miss the rest of the season.

Abate is now back in training and, during today’s opening friendly against Lugano, wore yellow-tinted glasses.

They were very reminiscent of the ones made famous by ex-Juventus midfielder Davids, who suffered from glaucoma.

Image via @premiumsporthd