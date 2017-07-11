New Milan debuts with 4-0 win

By Football Italia staff

Milan beat Swiss side Lugano 4-0 in their first friendly of the season, with Hakan Calhanoglu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Fabio Borini and Mateo Musacchio.

Vincenzo Montella was able to count on many of his summer signings in this run-out.

It took just two minutes to break the deadlock with Patrick Cutrone after good build-up work from Kessie and Andrea Bertolacci.

Another youth team player, Giovanni Crociata, doubled their lead on the hour mark on a Jose Mauri assist.

The scoreline was fleshed out in the final stages by Jose Ernesto Sosa’s remarkable chest and volley, again assisted by Jose Mauri.

Gustavo Gomez got on target in stoppages with a precise header on Sosa’s corner.

“I am satisfied with the attitude and saw all the players motivated,” Coach Montella told Milan TV.

“We didn’t do what we had practiced in the first half, when off the ball, but I saw the right spirit. After the break it was better in terms of constructing the play.

“We are working differently in training compared to last season, but will arrive in good shape for the games that count. As starts go, I am satisfied.”

Milan: Storari (Gabriel 46), Abate (De Sciglio 46), Paletta (Zapata 46), Musacchio (Gustavo Gomez 46), Ricardo Rodriguez (Antonelli 46), Kessie (Zanellato 46) (Gabbia 86), Montolivo (Mauri 46), Bertolacci (Sosa 46), Borini (Crociata 46) (Simic 86), Cutrone (Bacca 46), Calhanoglu (Niang 46)

Image via acmilan.com