Montella: 'Donnarumma like a son'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella hailed the end of the “long soap opera” around Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract renewal. “He’s like a son to Milan.”

This afternoon the 18-year-old goalkeeper finally ended weeks of speculation and controversy by agreeing a new contract to June 2021.

It will be signed live in front of fans tomorrow, along with his older brother Antonio, who joins the club too.

“It was a long soap opera, but the important thing was to reach the final result,” Montella told MilanNews.it.

“Gigio is like a son to us, now he will need support so he can be focused and even better. Now he is to all intents and purposes a champion.

“I am happy and think that this is the right choice for him too. Over the last few days the situation had taken this route.”

What will Montella say to the teen when he does begin pre-season training?

“I don’t know. I might ask him why he didn’t take his exams…”

Milan tested several new signings in today’s 4-0 friendly win over Lugano, including Hakan Calhanoglu.

“I think he can play anywhere. With a little more freedom, he can express his talent to an even greater degree. Italian football does require a minimum of discipline. He’s very motivated and made a few sliding tackles today.

“I think he needs to improve physically, but we will find a great player at the end of it. The club has moved well on the market and we must also thank the players who did so well last season.

“So far we’ve worked well, but we’ll only tell how much the team has improved once we get on to the field. I think Napoli have reinforced the most by simply keeping the squad at their disposal intact.”

The Rossoneri aren’t finished yet, as Lucas Biglia is expected to arrive from Lazio next week.

“I know that the club is working well and can still do something more,” confessed Montella.

“When it comes to a centre-forward, we are in sync with the director to find the right profiles. We won’t deny that the new owners have a lot of enthusiasm and many resources. We have important objectives and want to get back into the Champions League, but it’ll be tough, because other sides out there have already come together.”