NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Douglas Costa arrives for Juve
By Football Italia staff

Douglas Costa has touched down in Turin, accompanied by Juventus director Beppe Marotta, to complete his transfer from Bayern Munich.

He arrived this evening and was greeted at the Caselle airport by the official Juventus social media team, who livestreamed his entrance.

The Brazilian turns 27 in September and will undergo a medical at the J Medical centre tomorrow morning.

His move is believed to be a two-year loan for €6m with option to buy for another €40m, which would become mandatory if he reaches certain sporting targets.

Image via @juventusfc

