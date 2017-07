Niang close to Fenerbahce

By Football Italia staff

Milan striker M’Baye Niang is on the verge of a permanent transfer to Fenerbahce, according to Mediaset Premium.

The forward spent the last six months on loan at Watford and had been linked with a Premier League return for Everton or joining Torino.

Instead, the Italian reports suggest Niang is heading to Turkey for a huge payday.

It’s claimed the 22-year-old will sign a four-year contract worth €3.5m per season.

Milan have set the price-tag for Niang at around €18m.