Lazio look at Lucas Leiva

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are looking towards ex-Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva or Besiktas man Tolgay Arslan as a replacement for Milan-bound Lucas Biglia.

Although Biglia’s contract is up in June 2018, the Aquile are trying to squeeze as much out of the transfer to Milan as possible, aiming for €20m.

They also need to find his heir and, according to Calciomercato.it, a prime candidate is Lucas Leiva, as he is currently a free agent.

The 30-year-old Brazilian’s contract with Liverpool expired last month, ending his 10 years at Anfield.

While Lazio are working on agreeing personal terms with Lucas, there is also another option to step in to Biglia’s boots.

Tolgay Arslan turns 27 next month and is in the final year of his contract with Besiktas.

Last season he contributed eight assists in 44 competitive games for the club.