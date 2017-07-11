'Open channel' with Roma for Defrel

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo confirm they have “an open channel” with Roma for Gregoire Defrel amid reports the offer is raised to €20m plus bonuses.

The Neroverdi set a €25m price-tag on the striker, who can play in a variety of forward roles.

“We would like to keep all our best talents, but they need to commit to our project,” Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali told Sportitalia.

“There is an open channel with Roma, they made a proposal and we made our evaluation. If the lad wants to leave, then we’ll see, as we won’t force anyone to stay.”

The 26-year-old wants to reunite with former Sassuolo Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who is now at the helm of Roma.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Giallorossi are prepared to raise their offer to €20m plus bonuses.