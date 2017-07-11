NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Juve target Cancelo costs €25m
By Football Italia staff

Valencia have opened the door for Juventus to sign right-back Joao Cancelo if the offer reaches €25m plus bonuses.

The 23-year-old can play in a variety of roles down the right flank, which makes him a valuable addition to Juve’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

According to Plaza Deportiva, Valencia are prepared to release Cancelo.

The price-tag that Max Allegri’s club needs to meet is €25m plus bonuses.

Cancelo is a Portugal international who is under contract until June 2021.

He has a very impressive record of three goals in four senior caps for Portugal.

