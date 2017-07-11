Roma close to Cengiz Under

By Football Italia staff

Roma are in negotiations for €13m-rated Cengiz Under, confirmed the Turkey international’s agent, but “the deal isn’t finished yet.”

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Giallorossi are very close to an agreement for the attacking midfielder who turns 20 next week.

The cost of the operation will be around €13m for the Medipol Basakeshir talent.

“I can confirm interest from Roma for Cengiz Under, but at the moment the deal isn’t finished yet,” agent Omer Uzun told Corrieregiallorosso.com.

Nonetheless, the latest reports suggest he has agreed personal terms and will undergo a medical on Friday.

It's a five-year contract worth €1.5m per season for 'The Turkish Paulo Dybala.'

He plays primarily down the left side of midfield, but can also do a job in the centre or on the right.

Cengiz Under has two goals in four senior caps for Turkey.

He had also been linked with Manchester City.