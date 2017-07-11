NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Roma won't release Nainggolan
By Football Italia staff

Roma have no intention of selling Radja Nainggolan, despite Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United interest, negotiating a new €5m per year contract.

The midfielder already rejected a move to Chelsea last year, citing the lack of sunshine in London, which would make Manchester City an even more improbable destination.

He is tempted by Inter now that ex-Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti has taken over at San Siro.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Nainggolan has been offered a new contract which, with bonuses, would reach his €5m per year salary demands.

Even if they don’t agree terms, Roma are confident they can keep hold of him anyway, as the Belgian is already under contract to June 2020.

