Man Utd in a rush for Perisic

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United are continuing their push for €55m-rated Inter winger Ivan Perisic and want him in their pre-season tour of China.

The Croatia international is eager to make the move and agreed terms with Jose Mourinho as far back as in March.

Inter made it clear from the start they wanted €55m for the winger and are not going to move from that, as they are under no pressure to sell.

There could be developments over the next few days, as Perisic is starting pre-season training and Coach Luciano Spalletti said he wanted to “hear” what his intentions were.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph and Guardian both report Mourinho wants Perisic in the squad by the time Manchester United fly out for their pre-season tour of China next Tuesday.

Offers worth €30m, €32m and €45m have already been rejected out of hand.