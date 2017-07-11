NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Inter close to €20m Dalbert deal
By Football Italia staff

Inter are days away from convincing Nice to accept a €20m transfer fee for left-back Dalbert.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been calling his club directors every day to beg for a move to San Siro.

According to Sky Sport Italia, that tactic is paying off, as they are ready to cave.

The Ligue 1 surprise outfit are aware they can’t get the full €30m release clause and the player’s mind is already elsewhere.

Over the next few days, Inter and Nice could well reach an agreement worth €20m.

It’s a huge profit in any case, as Nice paid just €2m to sign him from Vitoria Guimaraes a year ago.

Last season the Brazilian contributed four assists in 38 competitive appearances.

