Viola furious with Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are furious with Federico Bernardeschi for giving an unauthorised interview about Juventus and could fine him as a result.

Bernardeschi controversially suggested to Gazzetta dello Sport in its Wednesday edition that he could not say ‘no’ to Juventus, from his holiday in Ibiza.

Consequently, a Press officer for the Viola has told Italpress that the club did not sanction the interview, leaving the winger at risk of a fine, as per his employer’s code of conduct.

Calciomercato.com adds the incident has created “huge tension” and that a meeting between Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino and Bernardeschi’s agent Beppe Bozzo will take place this afternoon.

It also comes amidst claims that Juve are avoiding contact with Corvino and have already sent an offer to Bozzo for his client.