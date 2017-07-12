Costa having Juve medical

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed that Douglas Costa is undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed transfer from Bayern Munich.

Juve’s official website states Costa checked in at the club’s J Medical facility at around 10:00 CET (09:00 BST) on Wednesday morning after he arrived in Turin the night before.

The winger is expected to join on a two-year loan for €6m, with the Bianconeri reserving to right to buy him for another €40m, which would become mandatory if he reaches certain sporting targets.

Bayern, meanwhile, have already signed his replacement in the shape of James Rodriguez, on a similar arrangement from Real Madrid.

Image courtesy @juventusfc via Twitter