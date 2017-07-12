NEWS
Wednesday July 12 2017
Costa having Juve medical
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed that Douglas Costa is undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed transfer from Bayern Munich.

Juve’s official website states Costa checked in at the club’s J Medical facility at around 10:00 CET (09:00 BST) on Wednesday morning after he arrived in Turin the night before.

The winger is expected to join on a two-year loan for €6m, with the Bianconeri reserving to right to buy him for another €40m, which would become mandatory if he reaches certain sporting targets.

Bayern, meanwhile, have already signed his replacement in the shape of James Rodriguez, on a similar arrangement from Real Madrid.

Image courtesy @juventusfc via Twitter

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies