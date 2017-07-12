Chelsea ‘serious’ about Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Fresh reports suggest Chelsea are “serious” about their pursuit of Andrea Belotti, with the Blues planning a “huge” offer for the Torino striker.

The claims were made by Tuttomercatoweb, who cited a report in Wednesday’s edition of La Stampa and rumours in the English Press.

However, while the Blues are hoping to test Torino’s resolve, it remains to be seen whether they will match the Granata’s asking price of €100m (£88m).

Belotti is one of two reported striking targets for Chelsea, alongside Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.