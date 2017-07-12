NEWS
Donnarumma: Never wanted to leave
By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Donnarumma has apologised to Milan fans after finally signing a new contract but insists “I never had any doubts about staying”.

Donnarumma ended the media frenzy about his future by committing himself to Milan until 2021 on Tuesday, and the teenage goalkeeper made it clear he never intended to “betray” the Rossoneri supporters.

“I’m delighted and proud to be at Milan,” he said in a joint-Press conference with CEO Marco Fassone, sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and his brother Antonio, who has returned to the club.

“I was born and raised at this club and I never had any doubts about staying in my head.

“I’m sorry to the fans, but I repeat that I never had the intention of betraying them.

“I must thank them for all the support they’ve shown me in these two years.”

