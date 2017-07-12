‘Milan will forget Gigio frenzy’

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone insists the club will “forget” about the “little mischiefs” relating to the “frenzy” of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s new contract.

Donnarumma signed a new, four-year deal with Milan on Tuesday, barely a month after it was announced he had refused to enter negotiations, and Fassone was delighted the Rossoneri had retained “a real top player”, who had “belief” in the club’s project.

“Today’s a special and important day,” he said at a Press conference.

“We don’t usually hold these Press conferences for renewals, but Donnarumma’s was a real frenzy and a very long process.

“Gigio will stay with us for another four years. We were all 18 once and we know how tough it is to make decisions at that age.

“He decided to put his faith in the club and their executives, proving his belief in the Milan project.

“It was understandable that he had some doubts, but now I’m proud to have reached an agreement with him.

“The little mischiefs will be forgotten. Gigio’s a real top player.”