‘Gigio’s brother not a postage parcel’

By Football Italia staff

Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli asserts Antonio Donnarumma “isn’t a postage parcel” and was not just signed to appease Gianluigi.

Antonio rejoined Milan on the same day that Gigio put pen to paper on a new, four-year contract, but Mirabelli made it clear the 27-year-old was endorsed by Coach Vincenzo Montella and that “technical evaluations” came before any hint of nepotism.

“The first thing we had to do was to renew Gigio’s contract, but I immediately had the idea of ​​bringing in his brother Antonio too,” he continued at a Press conference for the pair’s commitment to the Rossoneri.

“I know him well and so much has been said about his arrival, but the truth is that I really wanted him, to bring the family back together.

“Still, the technical evaluation comes first and I think Antonio can be a 12th man for Milan.

“He’s not a postage parcel like someone said. I’m sorry for him if certain things have been written. Montella also endorsed this signing.

“There are no winners or losers in this renewal, we wanted to keep him but only under our conditions. I’m proud to present the Donnarumma pair today.

Antonio added: “I must thank Fassone and Mirabelli. I’m really happy to be here with my brother.

“It’s a wonderful thing for me to come back to Milanello and find the same people I enjoyed being around.

“I’ll be in the same dressing room as my brother and I’m very happy.”