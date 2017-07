Matuidi or Can for Juve?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus will reportedly “press” for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi today but will turn to Liverpool’s Emre Can if their €15m bid is rejected.

According to Tuttosport, Juve representatives are travelling to Paris, where they will try to thrash out a deal for Matuidi.

However, the newspaper warns the Bianconeri will not go beyond €15m for the 30-year-old.

If no agreement is found then Can is said to be Juve’s second choice, although no fee has been mentioned for the Liverpool man.