Ntcham joins Celtic

By Football Italia staff

Former Genoa midfielder Olivier Ntcham has signed for Scottish champions Celtic on a four-year deal.

The French midfielder spent the past two seasons with the Grifone, on loan from Manchester City, but they opted not to take up a €3m option to sign him permanently.

“Celtic are delighted to announce that Olivier Ntcham has joined the club on a four-year deal from Manchester City,” the Hoops announced on their official website.

“The highly-rated French midfielder is considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in football, and will be a great addition to Brendan Rodgers’ treble-winning Invincibles squad.”

Ntcham also spoke to the website about the move, and his time in Italy.

“It’s a nice feeling to be here at Celtic and I want to win everything at Celtic as I have never won a trophy before.

“I'm most looking forward to the derby and playing in the Champions League. I remember them beating Barcelona five years ago in the group stages. Not every club gets to play in this competition so I'm happy to have the chance to play there with Celtic.

“Celtic is fresh challenge for me. While Genoa are a good team, I knew they wouldn’t win Serie A as they were not a top team like Juventus, but I know Celtic are a big team in Scotland.”