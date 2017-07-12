Mediaset: Milan make Bonucci offer

By Football Italia staff

SportMediaset are sensationally claiming that Milan have made an offer for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The centre-back is seen as one of the best in the world in his position, and signed a new contract with the Bianconeri in December to keep him in Turin until 2021.

Nonetheleless, SportMediaset is claiming that Bonucci has agreed a contract worth €7m per season with the Diavolo, who have also made a written offer to Juve.

It’s thought the Rossoneri are offering Mattia De Sciglio, Alessio Romagnoli and a substantial transfer fee, with the Old Lady taking 72 hours to consider the offer.

The outlet claims that Bonucci has already said yes, while Juventus could be tempted by the chance to have Romagnoli, Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara as the future of their defence.

That said, it would appear unlikely that the Italian champions would sell one of their biggest stars to a rival.