Wednesday July 12 2017
Fiorentina push for De Roon
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina reportedly want Middlesbrough midfielder Marten de Roon to replace Borja Valero.

The Viola sold Valero to Inter this week, after a protracted transfer saga in which both club and player traded barbs.

That leaves them with a creative void in the middle of the park, and Gianluca Di Marzio’s website believes De Roon has been identified as the idea replacement.

Coach Stefano Pioli believes he would fit perfectly into his style of play, with Boro asking for around €15m [£13.4m] to sell.

Fiorentina hope to negotiate that fee down, and the Dutchman is unlikely to stay in England after Middlesbrough were relegated last season.

Atalanta have also show interest, just 12 months after selling De Roon.

