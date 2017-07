Defrel close to Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly very close to a deal for Sassuolo forward Gregoire Defrel.

The Giallorossi need attacking reinforcements, as Mohamed Salah has been sold to Liverpool.

Defrel worked with new Coach Eusebio Di Francesco during his time at Mapei Stadium, and has been linked with a move to the capital since January.

Now Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that negotiations are down to the final details, meaning the 26-year-old could take his medicals in the coming days.