Icardi: ‘Perisic has to want to stay’

By Football Italia staff

Inter captain Mauro Icardi discusses Ivan Perisic - “if he’s not happy then he has to leave”.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, though the Nerazzurri won’t sell for less than €55m.

“It’s not something we talk about in the dressing room,” Icardi shrugged, speaking to Premium Sport.

“If he’s not happy then he has to leave, as the Coach [Luciano Spalletti] says. He needs to do what makes him happy.”

Spalletti arrived this summer after leaving Roma, and Icardi was asked for his opinions on the new boss.

“You can see that he’s fired-up and he’s made his ideas clear straight away. He’s told us where we need to improve and we all understand what he wants to do.

“Borja Valero? He’ll help us a lot with his assists, everyone in Italy knows his qualities.”