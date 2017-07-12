NEWS
Wednesday July 12 2017
Maksimovic: ‘Scudetto not a dream’
By Football Italia staff

Napoli centre-back Nikola Maksimovic insists the Scudetto “is not a dream, it’s an objective”.

The Partenopei have finished second and third in the past two seasons, but their stunning form at the end of the previous campaign has led many to tip them as potential champions.

“For us this isn’t a dream or a taboo, it’s an objective that we’re all targeting,” Maksimovic said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The transfer window isn’t over, we don’t know who is coming and who is leaving but the group has everything to achieve great things.

“We have a great attack, and I’m talking about everyone, not just the trident. When [Arkadiusz] Milik got hurt, [Dries] Mertens had an amazing season and now he wants to repeat that.

“Then there’s also [Leonardo] Pavoletti and [Adam] Ounas who is a good young player.

“The Champions League? Our first objective is to get through the preliminary and we’ll have others after that. This team has great potential.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies