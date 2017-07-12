Maksimovic: ‘Scudetto not a dream’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli centre-back Nikola Maksimovic insists the Scudetto “is not a dream, it’s an objective”.

The Partenopei have finished second and third in the past two seasons, but their stunning form at the end of the previous campaign has led many to tip them as potential champions.

“For us this isn’t a dream or a taboo, it’s an objective that we’re all targeting,” Maksimovic said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The transfer window isn’t over, we don’t know who is coming and who is leaving but the group has everything to achieve great things.

“We have a great attack, and I’m talking about everyone, not just the trident. When [Arkadiusz] Milik got hurt, [Dries] Mertens had an amazing season and now he wants to repeat that.

“Then there’s also [Leonardo] Pavoletti and [Adam] Ounas who is a good young player.

“The Champions League? Our first objective is to get through the preliminary and we’ll have others after that. This team has great potential.”