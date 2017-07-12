Dani Alves: 'At PSG for Verratti!'

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves “a little selfish when I went to Juventus and didn’t listen to my family or friends, but I came to PSG to win the Champions League and play with Marco Verratti.”

The full-back terminated his contract in Turin by mutual consent after just one year, but rather than reunite with ex-Barcelona Coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, he signed for Paris Saint-Germain today.

“I had interest not just from Manchester City, but also other English clubs,” revealed the Brazilian in his Press conference.

“I often said the Premier League interested me a great deal, they had an interesting project and I spoke with Man City officials. However, I have friends here in Paris and my wife loves the city.

“I was a little selfish when I went to Juve. I didn’t listen to my wife or friends. This time, I tried to be less selfish and to please everyone. I believe in happiness, that’s why I came here.

“If Guardiola felt wronged, I apologise and I take the responsibility for my decision. I’d been linked with PSG twice before, so third time was the charm. Paris courted me long ago and now we are wed. I want to express my happiness on the field too.

“Paris is already the city of love, but we must also make it the city of football. I was fortunate enough to win the Champions League three times with Barcelona, so I bring my experience as a Champions League winner to Paris.

“There is no dream too big, simply people who do not dream big enough. This club hasn’t yet felt the joy of a Champions League victory, so our goal is to achieve that.”

Dani Alves did not leave Juventus on the best terms and he hinted at that when asked what the difference was between PSG and the Bianconeri.

"Ambition and organisation. They have that in abundance here."

Curiously, Dani Alves also had a very special reason for coming to the Parc des Princes.

“I came here to play with Marco Verratti, that’s the message I want him to get. I hope he can help us win the Champions League.

“I’m only 34 years old and still have much to give. I feel like a youngster ready to start at a new club.”