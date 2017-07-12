Official: Heurtaux joins Verona

By Football Italia staff

Hellas Verona have officially signed defender Thomas Heurtaux on loan from Udinese with option to buy.

“Hello everyone, I am very proud to be a Gialloblu player,” said the Frenchman on their Twitter account.

“We’ll see each other very soon.”

The transfer is a one-season loan, though Verona have the option to buy in June 2018.

The 29-year-old had been with Udinese since his €2.1m transfer from Caen in the summer of 2012.

Last season, Heurtaux had just 13 competitive appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.