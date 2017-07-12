Official: Juventus sign Douglas Costa

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have officially signed Douglas Costa on a one-year loan from Bayern Munich with option to buy in 2018 for a total €46m.

A statement from the Turin giants confirmed the loan is worth €6m (to be paid within seven days) with €40m option, which becomes an obligation after certain sporting targets are met.

The €40m is payable over two years and there is a potential extra €1m paid to Bayern with the achievement of certain other targets.

“It was a serious and constructive negotiation process with the Juventus directors. All financial requirements of FC Bayern were fulfilled,” said Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“I would like to thank Douglas for his achievements. After two successful years with four titles, he wanted to begin a new challenge. We accepted this and wish him and his family all the best for the future in Italy.”

The 26-year-old Brazilian underwent his medical this morning and will wear shirt number 11 for Juventus.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that the agreement with FC Bayern München AG for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2018, of the registration rights of the player Douglas Costa de Souza has been finalised for a consideration of € 6 million to be paid within seven days of the FIGC registration execution.

“The agreement also provides Juventus the option right, to be exercised before 30 June 2018, for the definitive acquisition of the player at a price of € 40 million to be paid in two financial years. The consideration may increase of € 1 million on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract.”

Image via Juventus.com