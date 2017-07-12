Ex-Parma player confesses to murder

Former Parma player Solomon Nyantakyi has confessed to the murder of his mother and 11-year-old sister, as former Coaches reveal he suffered from depression.

The stabbing shocked the city of Parma, as his elder brother Raymond Nyantakyi returned home from work on Tuesday evening and discovered the scene of the crime.

He found 43-year-old Nfum Patience and 11-year-old Magdalene Nyantakyi stabbed to death. Their father Fred was working in London at the time and trying to lay down roots for his family to follow.

He was stopped by police in Milan and confessed to the crime last night.

The 21-year-old midfielder was a very promising prospect in the Parma youth academy until their bankruptcy in 2015.

“I remember Solomon, he trained with us at Parma and I had him on the bench more than once during Serie A games,” said former Parma Coach Roberto Donadoni, now at Bologna.

“I remember he was very calm, even taciturn. If it really was him who did this, I can’t think what went through his mind. He was a midfielder in the Parma youth academy, then I don’t know what path he took after the bankruptcy.

He moved on to the Tuttocuoio youth team, then played in Serie D with Imolese last season.

Nyantakyi’s contract was not renewed this summer, reportedly after he fell in with a bad crowd, and he is currently a free agent.

“From his behaviour in the Parma youth team, you could tell he had problems, but he never – and I mean never – raised his voice, argued with anyone or reacted out of turn,” added former Parma youth team Coach Cristiano Lucarelli.

“It was very, very polite. I am stunned. He was exactly the type of lad you wouldn’t expect to do something like this.

“I did know he suffered from depression and I tried to get him to train with my team Cuoiopelli in Lega Pro, 200km from Parma. He stayed with us for 15 days, then ran away.

“He came to me and said he missed his family, his friends, his home. I thought it was just nostalgia. I am truly stunned.”

Alessandro Lucarelli is still the captain of Parma, who just got promoted back into Serie B.

“I too had heard talk of his depression. He was very quiet, rather closed off, didn’t bond with anyone. It’s unusual, as African lads of his age tend to be quite extroverted. This event is just beyond belief, though.”

