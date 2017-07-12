Douglas Costa: 'Dreamed of Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Douglas Costa “always dreamed of playing” for Juventus and assures he’s already got the Bayern Munich mentality of “being expected to win every game.”

The Brazilian completed the transfer today for €6m on a one-year loan, plus option to buy for €40m.

“I’m delighted to sign for Juventus and be part of this great club,” he told the official Bianconeri website.

“I want to thank the club for all the effort they put into signing me. I’m really pleased to be a part of this.

“This is a great club and I’d always dreamed of playing here. I’m delighted to be a part of the squad and can’t wait to start training with my new teammates.

“I just want to keep helping my teammates, like I did at Bayern Munich. We achieved a great deal and I enjoyed my time there, but I think that I can do even more at Juventus.”

Douglas Costa first confirmed the transfer last night when he was en route to Turin, responding to a tweet from his old Bayern Munich teammate Medhi Benatia.

“I want to thank him for the welcome. I’m pleased to be meeting up with Benatia again, as he’s a great guy.

“I’ve just come from a club where you are expected to win every game and so I’ll try to continue with that mentality and do as well as possible. I want to win all the big matches with Juventus.

“I knew all about Juventus and their amazing history before I signed. I’m going to work hard to make some more history, just like the players here are already doing.

“I want to thank Juventus for their support and promise I’ll give my all.”