Wednesday July 12 2017
Keita scores six in Lazio rout
By Football Italia staff

Lazio won their first friendly of pre-season 16-0 with Keita Balde Diao contributing six goals – all in the first half.

If the Senegal international was trying to put himself in the shop window ahead of his contract expiring next summer, then he succeeded with a spectacular individual performance.

Keita already had a hat-trick within 20 minutes against local side Auronzo, adding another treble in the final five minutes before the break.

Felipe Anderson, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luca Crecco, Alessandro Murgia, Christopher Oikonomidis and Alessandro Rossi were also on target.

Simone Palombi bagged a very late brace, though Lazio played the final 20 minutes down to 10 men after a Wallace injury.

Lazio (first half): Vargic; Bastos, Wallace, Radu; Basta, Milinkovic, Luis Alberto, Crecco, Patric; Keita, Felipe Anderson

Lazio (second half): Guerrieri (Adamonis 69); Wallace, Luiz Felipe, Crecco; Lombardi, Murgia, Mohamed, Kishna, Oikonomidis; Palombi, Rossi

