Fiorentina Coach Stefano Pioli concedes Nikola Kalinic’s future is one of “several situations that need to be clarified and defined.”
The striker said he wanted a transfer to Milan, but director Pantaleo Corvino slammed the door shut.
“The sooner I have a complete squad at my disposal, the happier I will be. The club knows that,” said Pioli in today’s Press conference.
“There are several situations that need to be clarified and defined. I spoke to all the players, Nikola is as available as the others, but his situation is not yet defined.
“Vitor Hugo will take a little while, because in Brazil he didn’t make the same movements he’ll need here. I am sure he’s got everything it takes to make his mark.
“In a 4-2-3-1 system, Matias Vecino can play in the two midfielders. There will be games where we make different choices.”