Pioli: 'Kalinic situation not clear'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina Coach Stefano Pioli concedes Nikola Kalinic’s future is one of “several situations that need to be clarified and defined.”

The striker said he wanted a transfer to Milan, but director Pantaleo Corvino slammed the door shut.

“The sooner I have a complete squad at my disposal, the happier I will be. The club knows that,” said Pioli in today’s Press conference.

“There are several situations that need to be clarified and defined. I spoke to all the players, Nikola is as available as the others, but his situation is not yet defined.

“Vitor Hugo will take a little while, because in Brazil he didn’t make the same movements he’ll need here. I am sure he’s got everything it takes to make his mark.

“In a 4-2-3-1 system, Matias Vecino can play in the two midfielders. There will be games where we make different choices.”