Ranocchia rejects Huddersfield

By Football Italia staff

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia has reportedly turned down an offer from Huddersfield Town.

The 29-year-old centre-back returned to base after a six-month loan spell with Hull City.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Ranocchia was not impressed by a proposal from Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town.

His current contract with Inter runs to June 2019, but there’s no place for him in Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

It’s reported Ranocchia would like a return to the Premier League, but prefers a more prestigious club.

He had also been targeted by West Bromwich Albion.