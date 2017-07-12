Yerry Mina agent open to Inter

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina assures Inter can make an offer, because Barcelona’s option is very limited.

Reports over the last few days suggested an interest from the Nerazzurri, but that the 23-year-old Colombia international was already locked down for a move to Barcelona in 2018.

“The only obligation Palmeiras have is to warn Barcelona in case a bid arrives that is superior to their offer: it’s a contractual proposal that starts from June 2018,” agent Mario Mauri told Sky Sport Italia.

“Mina is a powerful player with strong physique, he’s 1.95m tall, yet pretty quick in his movements. He is good at starting moves from the back and can score goals too.

“Mina reminds me of Andrea Barzagli, if we want to make an Italian reference.”